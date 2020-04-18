100 Coury Road

Amenities

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage home located in Everman. This home offers easy clean wood like vinyl flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Electric stove with built in microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful back-splash in kitchen. Solar screens to help reduce cost during the hot months. Brand new wood fence! Large backyard and small shed in backyard.

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ONE PET ONLY- NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and over NON-REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.