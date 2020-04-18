All apartments in Everman
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

100 Coury Road

100 Coury Road · No Longer Available
Location

100 Coury Road, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1 car garage home located in Everman. This home offers easy clean wood like vinyl flooring throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Electric stove with built in microwave and refrigerator. Beautiful back-splash in kitchen. Solar screens to help reduce cost during the hot months. Brand new wood fence! Large backyard and small shed in backyard.
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ONE PET ONLY- NO LARGE OR AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and over NON-REFUNDABLE-copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income submitted with each application - renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Coury Road have any available units?
100 Coury Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
What amenities does 100 Coury Road have?
Some of 100 Coury Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Coury Road currently offering any rent specials?
100 Coury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Coury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Coury Road is pet friendly.
Does 100 Coury Road offer parking?
Yes, 100 Coury Road offers parking.
Does 100 Coury Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Coury Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Coury Road have a pool?
No, 100 Coury Road does not have a pool.
Does 100 Coury Road have accessible units?
No, 100 Coury Road does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Coury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Coury Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Coury Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Coury Road does not have units with air conditioning.

