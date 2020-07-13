AL
/
TX
/
euless
/
apartments under 800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:56 PM

31 Apartments under $800 for rent in Euless, TX

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$795
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
$985
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Euless
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
948 sqft
Cottages at Bedford Apartments offers a combination of Comfort, Style, and Convenience! The Cottages at Bedford is located at 2000 Park Place Blvd, Bedford, TX 76021.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
23 Units Available
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
759 sqft
Escape the hustle and bustle of the daily grind at Crest Oasis. Our efficiency, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature free expanded-basic cable services, large patios, and balconies with storage.
Results within 5 miles of Euless
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1604 Ridge Haven Dr, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$710
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
951 sqft
Gated Arlington community with spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments just north of Highway 30. Air conditioning, bathtubs and fireplaces. Refreshing swimming pool, carport and business center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
14 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$730
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$866
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1020 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature a variety of floor plans, spacious living rooms and fireplaces. Community has a swimming pool, laundry facilities and manicured grounds.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
15 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
990 sqft
Luxurious homes with brushed nickel hardware, upgraded lighting and ceiling fans. Community has pools, laundry care centers and online payment options. Located just off of I-30, so convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
30 Units Available
Asher Park
3149 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
896 sqft
Asher Park Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve and love where you live!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1353 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
34 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:18pm
30 Units Available
Harmony Hills
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
990 sqft
Welcome to The Woodlands Apartments in Fort Worth, Texas! Conveniently located in a peaceful, amiable neighborhood, our family friendly, controlled access community provides residents with a comfortable living environment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
17 Units Available
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
987 sqft
When it's time to come home, you'll love returning to your new apartment at Estrada Oaks. Our lushly landscaped property surrounds elegant and well-maintained apartment buildings.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1018 sqft
Prime location close to golfing and nature with beautifully landscaped grounds. Units feature full tubs, in-unit washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has a relaxing pool, coffee bar and BBQ/grill for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
8 Units Available
Harmony Hills
Tuscany
1401 Morrison Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
934 sqft
Settle in to a home that puts your comfort and convenience first at Tuscany Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated March 2 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
Studio
$743
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
915 sqft
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
11 Units Available
Park Grove Square
2957 Park Square Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Park Grove Square Apartments. Finding a home that reflects your lifestyle is important, and you will find that Park Grove Square exemplifies our commitment to living excellence.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
6 Units Available
CentrePort Business Park
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Crest Centreport is located at the nexus of DFW's bustling business and entertainment districts.\n\nLocated near Highways 183 and 360, we are minutes away from the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
922 sqft
Centrally located apartments in a recently renovated complex, close to new Cowboys Stadium. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and garbage disposal. Fitness center, tennis court and package receiving services. Near I-30 and Highway 360.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
5 Units Available
Residence on Lamar
1224 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1145 sqft
Fountain-cooled sun shelf on resort-style pool. Patio or balconies for relaxing outdoors. One mile to Lincoln Square mall, I-30/Tom Landry Freeway.
Results within 10 miles of Euless
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
8 Units Available
Ryanwood
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Chaparral Apartments! We are glad to announce that we are under new ownership and will offer stylishly upgraded apartment homes. Our community is in the Ryanwood area in Fort Worth, Texas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy, Grand Prairie, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
710 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to the countless retail outlets and restaurants along East Pioneer Parkway. Units are carpeted and feature a full range of appliances. Residents enjoy an on-site pool and playground.
Rent Report
Euless

July 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Euless rent trends were flat over the past month

Euless rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Euless stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,263 for a two-bedroom. Euless' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Euless, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Euless rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Euless, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Euless is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Euless' median two-bedroom rent of $1,263 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Euless' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Euless than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Euless.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless 3 BedroomsEuless Accessible ApartmentsEuless Apartments under $800Euless Apartments under $900Euless Apartments with BalconyEuless Apartments with GarageEuless Apartments with GymEuless Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEuless Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEuless Apartments with ParkingEuless Apartments with PoolEuless Apartments with Washer-DryerEuless Cheap PlacesEuless Dog Friendly ApartmentsEuless Furnished ApartmentsEuless Pet Friendly PlacesEuless Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Villages Of Bear Creek

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College DistrictDallas Theological Seminary