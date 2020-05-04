Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

801 Oak Drive, Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home - Rent - Better Hurry! This is a lovely brick home with an open floor plan ready for family friends and entertaining! Everything is updated and the fenced back yard is perfect for outdoor activities and fun. From home, you'll have easy access to work, shopping, and churches in Ennis. Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable $50 Application Fee, Rental Insurance is required, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit and monthly rent increase,



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3379992)