Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Pet Friendly New Construction Spectacular Custom Home on a large corner lot. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom split floor plan has plenty of room for you to call home. This home has superlative finishes, custom cabinetry throughout, the kitchen is a dream, truly a kitchen a chef would love. The master suite puts luxury hotels to shame, decadent vanity areas and a custom closet that is simply a work of art. Buyer and Buyers agent to verify school, measurements and all information.