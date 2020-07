Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT VALUE-PRICED BELOW MARKET. Lovely 2 story brick home in Ennis. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with plenty of living space.This home has 2 living areas with a large dining room. All bedrooms have walk in closets and the master bathroom has dual vanities. New paint and carpet throughout the house !!!

A spacious fenced yard for family fun and 2 car attached garage. Short commute to Downtown Dallas. BRING YOUR BAGS. Lessee to verify all information.

NO BROKER'S FEE !!!