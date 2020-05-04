Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1508 Nichols Street, Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home - 2 car garage - New paint, wood-like laminate flooring, and updated carpet will catch your eye in this recently renovated home. Nichols is a quiet street in Ennis, and is centrally located to shopping, churches, and schools. You'll love the large back yard and plenty of trees. You better come quick or it'll be gone before you know it. Better hurry! At this price it will go fast!



