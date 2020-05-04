1503 Cardinal Drive

Amenities

The Blakeford floorplan is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living, kitchen, dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.