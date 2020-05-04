All apartments in Ennis
Find more places like 105 Tyler St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ennis, TX
/
105 Tyler St.
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:28 AM

105 Tyler St.

105 East Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

105 East Tyler Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Ennis location! 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Property Id: 26219

DO NOT APPLY THRU THIS SITE! Ask to apply. This 2 br &1 bath unit is remodeled with brand new counters, cabinets, appliances including built-in microwave, new bathroom vanity & new paint throughout. Washer/Dryer hookups, ceiling fans. 2 designated car spaces. Located in the heart of Ennis near shopping, downtown, and schools. $450 deposit. App fee of $40 non-refundable. Anyone 18 that's unmarried is required to fill out a separate app. Applicants must make 3times the rent &must provide proof of all income. Criminal & sex offender search done. Min. credit score 600. Apps will be denied if felony or violent crime against another person, judgments in 5 years over $1000, whose name &DOB matches the registered sex offender database. Serious misdemeanors in the last 5 years may be denied. Cant have eviction, caught using SSN not belonging to applicant will be denied Bankruptcies & foreclosures should be discharged in last 2 years prior to application, and would require bigger deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26219p
Property Id 26219

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5016629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Tyler St. have any available units?
105 Tyler St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 105 Tyler St. have?
Some of 105 Tyler St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Tyler St. currently offering any rent specials?
105 Tyler St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Tyler St. pet-friendly?
No, 105 Tyler St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 105 Tyler St. offer parking?
No, 105 Tyler St. does not offer parking.
Does 105 Tyler St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Tyler St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Tyler St. have a pool?
No, 105 Tyler St. does not have a pool.
Does 105 Tyler St. have accessible units?
No, 105 Tyler St. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Tyler St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Tyler St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Tyler St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Tyler St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue
Ennis, TX 75119

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXWaco, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Roanoke, TXPrinceton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXFate, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
McLennan Community CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center