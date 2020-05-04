105 Tyler St.

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated ceiling fan microwave range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Great Ennis location! 2 bed 1 bath duplex - Property Id: 26219



DO NOT APPLY THRU THIS SITE! Ask to apply. This 2 br &1 bath unit is remodeled with brand new counters, cabinets, appliances including built-in microwave, new bathroom vanity & new paint throughout. Washer/Dryer hookups, ceiling fans. 2 designated car spaces. Located in the heart of Ennis near shopping, downtown, and schools. $450 deposit. App fee of $40 non-refundable. Anyone 18 that's unmarried is required to fill out a separate app. Applicants must make 3times the rent &must provide proof of all income. Criminal & sex offender search done. Min. credit score 600. Apps will be denied if felony or violent crime against another person, judgments in 5 years over $1000, whose name &DOB matches the registered sex offender database. Serious misdemeanors in the last 5 years may be denied. Cant have eviction, caught using SSN not belonging to applicant will be denied Bankruptcies & foreclosures should be discharged in last 2 years prior to application, and would require bigger deposit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/26219p

Property Id 26219



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5016629)