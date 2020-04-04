All apartments in Elgin
151 Huff #A
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:56 AM

151 Huff #A

151 Huff Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

151 Huff Ln, Elgin, TX 78621

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom - Country Setting - Close to Town - APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Cute home with tile flooring throughout. Country living yet close to town. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and all kitchen appliances. Convenient to major highway and access into Austin. Minutes to grocery stores.

1 small pet older than 1 year allowed on a case by case basis

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

(RLNE2793383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Huff #A have any available units?
151 Huff #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, TX.
Is 151 Huff #A currently offering any rent specials?
151 Huff #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Huff #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 Huff #A is pet friendly.
Does 151 Huff #A offer parking?
No, 151 Huff #A does not offer parking.
Does 151 Huff #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 Huff #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Huff #A have a pool?
No, 151 Huff #A does not have a pool.
Does 151 Huff #A have accessible units?
No, 151 Huff #A does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Huff #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Huff #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Huff #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Huff #A does not have units with air conditioning.
