151 Huff #A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Cute 2 bedroom - Country Setting - Close to Town - APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Cute home with tile flooring throughout. Country living yet close to town. Hardwood floors, ceramic tile, and all kitchen appliances. Convenient to major highway and access into Austin. Minutes to grocery stores.



1 small pet older than 1 year allowed on a case by case basis



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



(RLNE2793383)