Apartment List
/
TX
/
horizon city
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:57 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Horizon City, TX with garage

Horizon City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14356 Chris Zingo Lane
14356 Chris Zingo Ln, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Brand NEW home never been lived in. High ceilings and tile throughout the home. Living room, dining room, FOUR bedrooms, Refrigerated Air, Washing Machine & Dryer are included. Gas Range, Microwave and double door refrigerator.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Horizon Heights
1 Unit Available
493 HORIZON HEIGHTS CIR
493 Horizon Heights Circle, Horizon City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2249 sqft
SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This spacious Horizon City home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large office, fitness room, game room, shuttered windows, extended granite kitchen counter, dual vanity, shower, and tub in master bath,

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Rancho Desierto Bello
1 Unit Available
14608 DESIERTO LINDO AVE
14608 Desierto Lindo Avenue, Horizon City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1322 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED HORIZON CITY HOME - This competitively priced and recently renovated Horizon City home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, spacious living area, dining area, new laminate flooring, a recently painted interior, dual vanity in
Results within 1 mile of Horizon City

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
748 Croxdale
748 Croxdale Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,465
1500 sqft
748 Croxdale Available 06/24/20 - Gorgeous corner home just built in 2019! 4 bed, 2 bath with refrig ac/c. Beautiful open living areas with vaulted ceilings, tiled flooring and LOTS of natural lighting.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
13443 Spyglass Hill Court
13443 Spyglass Hill Court, El Paso County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
6176 sqft
Welcome home to this custom built masterpiece!. This home sits on two lots, featuring four incredibly spacious bedrooms w.
Results within 5 miles of Horizon City

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2001 Tim Foster Street
2001 Tim Foster Street, El Paso County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1! VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE. This beautiful home is only a year old.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Americas
1 Unit Available
1524 KOLLIKER Drive
1524 Kolliker Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in great location near Americas High School. The home location will give quick access to Loop 375 via both Vista Del Sol or Pellicano. The home has ceramic tile throughout the home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
10928 Donna Marie Drive
10928 Donna Marie Drive, Socorro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$987
2476 sqft
One story, single-family home, with evaporative air, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 3 living rooms. This property is located near North Loop, Horizon Ave, Alameda This unit will be rented or sold as is or after some repairs.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Americas
1 Unit Available
1451 CASSATT Place
1451 Cassat Place, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1731 sqft
COMING SOON mid July! Beautiful 2 story in East El Pas 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, gorgeous living area with vaulted ceilings, wood floors and cozy fireplace.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2153 TIM FOSTER Street
2153 Tim Foster Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2546 sqft
Welcome home to this like new CareFree Home located on the Far East Side of El Paso. This home is located within the Socorro Independent School District. This home is one you do not want to miss out on.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2268 Sparrow Point Street
2268 Sparrow Point Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths. Carpet through out except kitchen, bathrooms & utility room. Stainless Steel Kitchen appliances to include refrigerator (island in kitchen). Laundry room with washer & dryer. Double car garage with auto opener.
Results within 10 miles of Horizon City
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Las Flores
27 Units Available
Villas at Zaragosa
1640 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$918
959 sqft
Lots of amenities in this handicapped-accessible community. Basketball court, 24-hour gym, playground and pool on site. Air-conditioned units have washers and dryers. Next to the Zaraplex Shopping Mall. Two miles from Marty Robbins Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
Los Paseos
31 Units Available
Las Torres
12130 Pebble Hills Blvd, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1221 sqft
Walmart and several other shopping options are convenient to this community via Pebble Hills Boulevard. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool. Residents have in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring.

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
14028 Tierra Cara Dr
14028 Tierra Cara Way, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2937 sqft
Far Eastside. Spacious 2 story property is located in a Cul-De-Sac. It has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a formal living and dining room combo, a family room with fireplace and an open kitchen along with an office downstairs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
El Dorado East
1 Unit Available
12864 HUECO CAVE Drive
12864 Hueco Cave Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1586 sqft
Straight out of a magazine! This sophisticated European style 2 story home has it all: master bedroom, powder room & 1 bedroom down stairs, 2 bedroom, 2nd full bath and cutest loft ever upstairs.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3724 Loma Esteban
3724 Loma Esteban Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1351 sqft
Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhouse in Eastside El Paso!! - Beautiful single level home with three good size bedrooms and two full baths located in a subdivision close to Zaragoza and Montana, very easy access to Fort Bliss, Loop 375, restaurants,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sandy Creek
1 Unit Available
2900 GILBERTO AVILA ST
2900 Gilberto Avila Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1603 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED EASTSIDE HOME - This two-story recently renovated Eastside home features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eastview
1 Unit Available
12700 TIERRA MINA
12700 Tierra Mina Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
2030 sqft
12700 TIERRA MINA Available 07/03/20 12700 TIERRA MINA - Come and view this lovely two story home located in a corner lot. This home features three bedrooms plus loft, 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Ridge South
1 Unit Available
2004 Shreya St
2004 Shreya Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1633 sqft
2004 SHREYA - Beautiful home in desirable East side neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Home has a jogging path right in front of house and a work out trail. Close to schools, shopping and 20 minutes from Ft. Bliss.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sun Ridge South
1 Unit Available
2148 SHREYA ST
2148 Shreya Street, El Paso County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1950 sqft
2148 SHREYA ST Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant two-story Eastside home features 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Dorado East
1 Unit Available
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL
3652 Maya Lizabeth Place, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2987 sqft
3652 MAYA LIZABETH PL Available 07/01/20 SPACIOUS AND ELEGANT EASTSIDE HOME - This elegant two-story Eastside home features 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, multiple living areas, a breakfast area, formal dining room, dry bar, fireplace, kitchen with

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pebble Hills Park
1 Unit Available
3133 Vogue
3133 Vogue Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1519 sqft
3133 Vogue Available 07/10/20 - Beautiful east El Paso 3 bed, 2 bath with large living space, vaulted ceilings, roomy big kitchen and large master suite. Home is conveniently close to schools, parks and quick access to Ft. Bliss and Biggs Field.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
East Glen
1 Unit Available
2220 Robert Wynn Street
2220 Robert Wynn Street, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1180 sqft
2220 Robert Wynn Street Available 07/20/20 Cozy three bedroom, two baths home in East El Paso!! - This home is located on a corner. Close to Fort Bliss and shopping, this home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with grass backyard and rock frontyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14272 Lasso Rock
14272 Lasso Rock Dr, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1786 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath located in East El Paso!! - Adorable Classic American single level home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, dining, spacious, living room, kitchen with plenty of storage, master suite with separate shower, spa tub, and walk in closet,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Horizon City, TX

Horizon City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Horizon City 3 BedroomsHorizon City Apartments with BalconyHorizon City Apartments with Garage
Horizon City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHorizon City Apartments with ParkingHorizon City Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Horizon City Dog Friendly ApartmentsHorizon City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NM
Socorro, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso