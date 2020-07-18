14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive

Amenities

Nice 4 bedroom home available for immediate move in. This home is located in far east El Paso, it features REFRIGERATED AC, shutters throughout, and a nice backyard. Home has an easy flowing floor plan, tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom is a good size and has a walk in closet and full size master bath.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period