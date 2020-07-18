All apartments in El Paso County
Find more places like 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Paso County, TX
/
14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:00 AM

14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive

14548 Smokey Point Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14548 Smokey Point Dr, El Paso County, TX 79938

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom home available for immediate move in. This home is located in far east El Paso, it features REFRIGERATED AC, shutters throughout, and a nice backyard. Home has an easy flowing floor plan, tile throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Master bedroom is a good size and has a walk in closet and full size master bath.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive have any available units?
14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso County, TX.
What amenities does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive have?
Some of 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive offer parking?
No, 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive have a pool?
No, 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive have accessible units?
No, 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14548 SMOKEY POINT Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberwolf
1313 Magruder St
El Paso, TX 79925
Cantera
1501 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct
El Paso, TX 79902
Wyndchase
1601 McRae Blvd
El Paso, TX 79925
Independence Place
4011 Alabama St
El Paso, TX 79930
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr
El Paso, TX 79902
The La Cima Apartments
10517 Ashwood Dr
El Paso, TX 79935
Lake Fairway
1642 Lomaland Dr
El Paso, TX 79935

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

El Paso, TXLas Cruces, NM
Santa Teresa, NMHorizon City, TX
Socorro, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Paso Community College
The University of Texas at El Paso