Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2116 Ming Drive

2116 Ming Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2116 Ming Drive, Edgecliff Village, TX 76134

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious home with great curb. Formal dining or living upon entry. Bedrooms are spacious with good closet space.
Living area is open to kitchen and overlooking the backyard. Kitchen has some updating. Huge laundry room. Garage has space for one car to park and a bonus room that could make an office or extra living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

