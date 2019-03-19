Spacious home with great curb. Formal dining or living upon entry. Bedrooms are spacious with good closet space. Living area is open to kitchen and overlooking the backyard. Kitchen has some updating. Huge laundry room. Garage has space for one car to park and a bonus room that could make an office or extra living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2116 Ming Drive have any available units?
2116 Ming Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgecliff Village, TX.
What amenities does 2116 Ming Drive have?
Some of 2116 Ming Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Ming Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Ming Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.