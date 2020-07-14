Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub cable included oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge carport courtyard guest parking package receiving smoke-free community

Come see what's new at Bayou Village Apartments, our extreme makeover is currently in progress upgrades feature granite counter tops*, tile back splash*, brand new appliances, new carpet and wood flooring, and much more! We will be adding a wonderful outdoor kitchen out by the pool deck to be used for free all year round! There will also be the addition of luscious landscape and a fresh new exterior design that you will be proud to call home! Bayou Village Apartments is situated conveniently close to I-45 making beating the traffic a breeze! Strategically placed halfway between Downtown Houston and the Galveston beaches you have access to all the amenities that Houston has to offer while still having the benefits of a small town feel. Dickinson is the key to having the best that Houston and Galveston has to offer.