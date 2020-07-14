Bayou Village.

Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1 - $150-$200, 2x2-$250
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee is $75-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs limit and Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot.