Home
/
Dickinson, TX
/
Bayou Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Bayou Village

110 W Deats Rd · (337) 888-4706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 W Deats Rd, Dickinson, TX 77539

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7-10 · Avail. Sep 4

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 6-32 · Avail. Sep 18

$799

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 7-7 · Avail. Aug 31

$819

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-5 · Avail. now

$1,094

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayou Village.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
carport
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving
smoke-free community
Come see what's new at Bayou Village Apartments, our extreme makeover is currently in progress upgrades feature granite counter tops*, tile back splash*, brand new appliances, new carpet and wood flooring, and much more! We will be adding a wonderful outdoor kitchen out by the pool deck to be used for free all year round! There will also be the addition of luscious landscape and a fresh new exterior design that you will be proud to call home! Bayou Village Apartments is situated conveniently close to I-45 making beating the traffic a breeze! Strategically placed halfway between Downtown Houston and the Galveston beaches you have access to all the amenities that Houston has to offer while still having the benefits of a small town feel. Dickinson is the key to having the best that Houston and Galveston has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: 1x1 - $150-$200, 2x2-$250
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee is $75-$125
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 50 lbs limit and Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bayou Village have any available units?
Bayou Village has 4 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bayou Village have?
Some of Bayou Village's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayou Village currently offering any rent specials?
Bayou Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayou Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayou Village is pet friendly.
Does Bayou Village offer parking?
Yes, Bayou Village offers parking.
Does Bayou Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bayou Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayou Village have a pool?
Yes, Bayou Village has a pool.
Does Bayou Village have accessible units?
No, Bayou Village does not have accessible units.
Does Bayou Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bayou Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Bayou Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bayou Village has units with air conditioning.

