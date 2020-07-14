All apartments in Dickinson
Find more places like
Banyan Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dickinson, TX
/
Banyan Bay
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Banyan Bay

5601 FM 517 Rd E · (281) 843-4173
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dickinson
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5601 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX 77539

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-502 · Avail. Aug 31

$829

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 3-307 · Avail. Aug 31

$839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 6-608 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 945 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Banyan Bay.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
At Banyan Bay Apartments in Dickinson, you'll find beautiful, pet-friendly, apartments for rent close to League City! Located just thirty minutes south of Houston proper, 10 minutes west of Kemah and 20 minutes north of Galveston Island. Located in a gorgeous neighborhood in Dickinson, TX with quick access to Galveston Bay, Clear Lake and many major highways allowing you to relax and enjoy the water or a day of shopping at the mall. Come see us today and become a part of the Banyan Bay Family!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 application fee per adult
Deposit: $150 - 1x1, $200 - 2x1, $250 - 2x2
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Banyan Bay have any available units?
Banyan Bay has 5 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Banyan Bay have?
Some of Banyan Bay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Banyan Bay currently offering any rent specials?
Banyan Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Banyan Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, Banyan Bay is pet friendly.
Does Banyan Bay offer parking?
Yes, Banyan Bay offers parking.
Does Banyan Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, Banyan Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Banyan Bay have a pool?
Yes, Banyan Bay has a pool.
Does Banyan Bay have accessible units?
Yes, Banyan Bay has accessible units.
Does Banyan Bay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Banyan Bay has units with dishwashers.
Does Banyan Bay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Banyan Bay has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Bayou Village
110 W Deats Rd
Dickinson, TX 77539
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646
Dickinson, TX 77539
Bahia Cove
901 FM-517 West
Dickinson, TX 77539

Similar Pages

Dickinson 1 BedroomsDickinson 2 BedroomsDickinson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDickinson Apartments with PoolDickinson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical BranchBaylor College of Medicine