All apartments in Dickinson
Find more places like Bahia Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dickinson, TX
/
Bahia Cove
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Bahia Cove

901 FM-517 West · (833) 513-5043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Browse Similar Places
Dickinson
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

901 FM-517 West, Dickinson, TX 77539
Bay Colony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 811 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bahia Cove.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
internet access
media room
cats allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
At last...a wonderful apartment home designed with you in mind! Bahia Cove is a haven where you can unwind and enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer. In addition to a media room, billiard room, computer lab, sparkling pool, fitness center, and playground, Bahia Cove offers fun and entertaining resident activities year 'round.

Your spacious 2 or 3 bedroom home will come complete with washer/dryer connections, well-equipped kitchens and much more. All you have to do is move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (2 Bedrooms), $400 (3 Bedrooms); Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month.
restrictions: Weight and breed restrictions apply. Please stop by the leasing office for more details. If you have any further questions please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bahia Cove have any available units?
Bahia Cove has 2 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bahia Cove have?
Some of Bahia Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bahia Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Bahia Cove is offering the following rent specials: Frontline Heroes Special! Waived Application Fee and Admin Fee! *with approved credit Limited time only. Valid when you move-in by June 30th, 2020.
Is Bahia Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Bahia Cove is pet friendly.
Does Bahia Cove offer parking?
Yes, Bahia Cove offers parking.
Does Bahia Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bahia Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bahia Cove have a pool?
Yes, Bahia Cove has a pool.
Does Bahia Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Bahia Cove has accessible units.
Does Bahia Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bahia Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Bahia Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bahia Cove has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Bahia Cove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Banyan Bay
5601 FM 517 Rd E
Dickinson, TX 77539
Bayou Village
110 W Deats Rd
Dickinson, TX 77539
Beacon Lakes Apartments
555 FM Rd 646
Dickinson, TX 77539

Similar Pages

Dickinson 1 BedroomsDickinson 2 Bedrooms
Dickinson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDickinson Apartments with Pool
Dickinson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TX
Cinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity