apartments with pool
9 Apartments for rent in Denison, TX with pool
The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr, Denison, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
1025 sqft
The Residence at Gateway Village is a Class A resort-style, luxury apartment community located at Gateway Village in Denison, Texas. One and two-bedroom apartment homes are now available at The Residence at Gateway Village.
Results within 5 miles of Denison
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$575
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$675
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
4910 Camp Verde Circle
4910 Camp Verde Circle, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1619 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in the ever popular Austin Landing neighborhood in Sherman. This 3 bed 2 bath 1 story home features hand scraped hardwood floors in entry, living and kitchen areas.
Results within 10 miles of Denison
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
