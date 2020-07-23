4025 Crescent Valley Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous curb appeal nestled in a quiet safe cul-de-sac. Step into a clean, light and bright 1-story home with a welcoming oversized family room, vaulted ceilings, 5-star kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops. Easy-care laminate hardwood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, neutral designer paint colors, and 2 brand new HVAC Units. Master retreat bath has separate vanities, walk-in shower, & soaking tub. Extended backyard provides nice space for family cookouts. Feel extra safe in this neighborhood with a police officer as a nearby neighbor.



This home if leased as furnished, will supply refrigerator and luxury washer and dryer. If leased unfurnished, these items are not available.