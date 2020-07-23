All apartments in Denison
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:26 AM

4025 Crescent Valley Circle

4025 Crescent Valley Cir · (214) 901-7993
Location

4025 Crescent Valley Cir, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2105 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous curb appeal nestled in a quiet safe cul-de-sac. Step into a clean, light and bright 1-story home with a welcoming oversized family room, vaulted ceilings, 5-star kitchen with stainless appliances & granite countertops. Easy-care laminate hardwood flooring, new carpet in bedrooms, neutral designer paint colors, and 2 brand new HVAC Units. Master retreat bath has separate vanities, walk-in shower, & soaking tub. Extended backyard provides nice space for family cookouts. Feel extra safe in this neighborhood with a police officer as a nearby neighbor.

This home if leased as furnished, will supply refrigerator and luxury washer and dryer. If leased unfurnished, these items are not available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle have any available units?
4025 Crescent Valley Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle have?
Some of 4025 Crescent Valley Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4025 Crescent Valley Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4025 Crescent Valley Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4025 Crescent Valley Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4025 Crescent Valley Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4025 Crescent Valley Circle offers parking.
Does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4025 Crescent Valley Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle have a pool?
No, 4025 Crescent Valley Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle have accessible units?
No, 4025 Crescent Valley Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4025 Crescent Valley Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4025 Crescent Valley Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4025 Crescent Valley Circle has units with air conditioning.
