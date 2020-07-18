All apartments in Denison
Find more places like 205 W Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denison, TX
/
205 W Main Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

205 W Main Street

205 West Main Street · (469) 879-2265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

205 West Main Street, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
A RARE FIND! This beautiful 2700 SF Luxury Loft, in Historic Downtown Denison features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Large Master, 580 SF, has walkout covered balcony. You will love the open cook's kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The vintage charm of this 1900's beauty includes: exposed brick, stone fireplace, wood flooring and large front windows to let the natural light flow through the space. Stunning charm from the moment you ascend the stairs. Great place to work from Home, or it can be your retreat FROM Work! Fantastic location where you can walk to coffee cafes, boutiques, bars and bar-b-que. Enjoy life, live in a LOFT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W Main Street have any available units?
205 W Main Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 205 W Main Street have?
Some of 205 W Main Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 W Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 W Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 W Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 205 W Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 205 W Main Street offers parking.
Does 205 W Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 W Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W Main Street have a pool?
No, 205 W Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 W Main Street have accessible units?
No, 205 W Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 W Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 W Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 W Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 205 W Main Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residence at Gateway Village
3415 Southbend Dr
Denison, TX 75020

Similar Pages

Denison 1 BedroomsDenison 2 Bedrooms
Denison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDenison Apartments with Parking
Denison Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXPlano, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXAllen, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
Sherman, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCorinth, TXFairview, TXDurant, OKAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXCommerce, TXMelissa, TXAnna, TXVan Alstyne, TXAda, OKRoyse City, TXGainesville, TXCelina, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Grayson CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity