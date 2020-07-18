205 W Main Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking

A RARE FIND! This beautiful 2700 SF Luxury Loft, in Historic Downtown Denison features 3 Bedrooms & 2 Baths. Large Master, 580 SF, has walkout covered balcony. You will love the open cook's kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The vintage charm of this 1900's beauty includes: exposed brick, stone fireplace, wood flooring and large front windows to let the natural light flow through the space. Stunning charm from the moment you ascend the stairs. Great place to work from Home, or it can be your retreat FROM Work! Fantastic location where you can walk to coffee cafes, boutiques, bars and bar-b-que. Enjoy life, live in a LOFT!