1614 W Hull Street

Pre-Rehab Special! Lease now before it's completely done and save some money! Rent goes up after it's completed. Currently, this ROOMY 3 bed 2 bath home has a New kitchen with granite tops, renovated bathrooms, Large living room and a large 27x17 bonus room with wall of windows looking over HUGE tree'd back yard. All windows are new and energy efficient, attention to detail will be obvious. Still to do and on the schedule: New carpet in bonus room, New frameless shower door in master bath and sliding glass doors in hall bath. Doors installed on closets, some of the old attic insulation removed and all new insulation blown in. Listing agent is member of LLC that owns property. Prefer no pets please.