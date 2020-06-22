All apartments in Denison
Last updated June 11 2020

1614 W Hull Street

1614 West Hull Street · (214) 724-8364
Location

1614 West Hull Street, Denison, TX 75020

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1846 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Pre-Rehab Special! Lease now before it's completely done and save some money! Rent goes up after it's completed. Currently, this ROOMY 3 bed 2 bath home has a New kitchen with granite tops, renovated bathrooms, Large living room and a large 27x17 bonus room with wall of windows looking over HUGE tree'd back yard. All windows are new and energy efficient, attention to detail will be obvious. Still to do and on the schedule: New carpet in bonus room, New frameless shower door in master bath and sliding glass doors in hall bath. Doors installed on closets, some of the old attic insulation removed and all new insulation blown in. Listing agent is member of LLC that owns property. Prefer no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 W Hull Street have any available units?
1614 W Hull Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1614 W Hull Street have?
Some of 1614 W Hull Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 W Hull Street currently offering any rent specials?
1614 W Hull Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 W Hull Street pet-friendly?
No, 1614 W Hull Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denison.
Does 1614 W Hull Street offer parking?
Yes, 1614 W Hull Street does offer parking.
Does 1614 W Hull Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 W Hull Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 W Hull Street have a pool?
No, 1614 W Hull Street does not have a pool.
Does 1614 W Hull Street have accessible units?
No, 1614 W Hull Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 W Hull Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1614 W Hull Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 W Hull Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 W Hull Street does not have units with air conditioning.
