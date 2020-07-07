617 Grant St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access key fob access

Never lose your key with safe and easy coded access!

All Bills Paid + Internet Internet



Bathrooms just remodeled!

The house is a relaxed and uncluttered atmosphere of busy professionals.

Rooms are roughly 150sq ft with ample closet space.



Ask about move in specials, furnishing, FREE RENT, Veteran & First Responder Discounts!



1.7 miles to San Jacinto College Central!

5 miles to I-225

8 miles to I-45

13 miles to I-610

17 miles to I-10



Request a viewing today!



$737 per month, per room. Max 2 per room.