All apartments in Deer Park
Find more places like 617 Grant St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deer Park, TX
/
617 Grant St
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:14 AM

617 Grant St

617 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Deer Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

617 Grant Street, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Never lose your key with safe and easy coded access!
All Bills Paid + Internet Internet

Bathrooms just remodeled!
The house is a relaxed and uncluttered atmosphere of busy professionals.
Rooms are roughly 150sq ft with ample closet space.

Ask about move in specials, furnishing, FREE RENT, Veteran & First Responder Discounts!

1.7 miles to San Jacinto College Central!
5 miles to I-225
8 miles to I-45
13 miles to I-610
17 miles to I-10

Request a viewing today!

$737 per month, per room. Max 2 per room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 Grant St have any available units?
617 Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 617 Grant St have?
Some of 617 Grant St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
617 Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 Grant St pet-friendly?
No, 617 Grant St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 617 Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 617 Grant St offers parking.
Does 617 Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 Grant St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 Grant St have a pool?
No, 617 Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 617 Grant St have accessible units?
No, 617 Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 617 Grant St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 Grant St has units with dishwashers.
Does 617 Grant St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 617 Grant St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

​Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St
Deer Park, TX 77536
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd
Deer Park, TX 77536

Similar Pages

Deer Park 1 BedroomsDeer Park 2 Bedrooms
Deer Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeer Park Apartments with Parking
Deer Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TX
Humble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TX
Channelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine