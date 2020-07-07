617 Grant St

Amenities
Never lose your key with safe and easy coded access!
All Bills Paid + Internet Internet
Bathrooms just remodeled!
The house is a relaxed and uncluttered atmosphere of busy professionals.
Rooms are roughly 150sq ft with ample closet space.
Ask about move in specials, furnishing, FREE RENT, Veteran & First Responder Discounts!
1.7 miles to San Jacinto College Central!
5 miles to I-225
8 miles to I-45
13 miles to I-610
17 miles to I-10
Request a viewing today!
$737 per month, per room. Max 2 per room.