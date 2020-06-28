4426 Jefferson Street

Amenities
Nice neighborhood and walking distance to elementary! 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Split bedroom floorplan with large master. Living room with fireplace, kitchen has bar area, gas cooktop and lots of cabinets. You won't believe the HUGE backyard with no back neighbors! Deer Park ISD! Don't miss this one!Open concept. Large yard. Nice den with corner fireplace. Updates include marble countertops in baths, Ceramic tile in living, dining, kitchen, baths, & hall. Warm Lovely house in great condition.