4426 Jefferson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace accessible oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Nice neighborhood and walking distance to elementary! 4 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 car garage. Split bedroom floorplan with large master. Living room with fireplace, kitchen has bar area, gas cooktop and lots of cabinets. You won't believe the HUGE backyard with no back neighbors! Deer Park ISD! Don't miss this one!Open concept. Large yard. Nice den with corner fireplace. Updates include marble countertops in baths, Ceramic tile in living, dining, kitchen, baths, & hall. Warm Lovely house in great condition.