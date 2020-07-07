All apartments in Deer Park
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2314 Green Valley Drive

2314 Green Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Green Valley Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Incredibly updated home in sought after Meadow Village subdivision. Upgrades include energy efficient items for low utility cost. New insulation, new solar screens, new tile throughout the living area, new granite countertops, new appliances, new custom stone backsplash, new vanities, new carpet, new light fixtures, new kitchen cabinets, new tubs with surround, new interior paint, and new exterior paint. Backyard is perfect for entertaining with no back neighbors. Walk to school with easy access from back gate. Clean and ready for move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Green Valley Drive have any available units?
2314 Green Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
Is 2314 Green Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Green Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Green Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Green Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 2314 Green Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 2314 Green Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Green Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Green Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Green Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 2314 Green Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Green Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 2314 Green Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Green Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Green Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Green Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Green Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

