2214 Stoney Brook Drive
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:12 PM

2214 Stoney Brook Drive

2214 Stoney Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Stoney Brook Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Looking for a QUALITY home in quiet area that has been COMPLETELY REMODELED with style and grace? This is it! All new wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring, paint in the ever popular Revere Pewter, & to die for kitchen...Cambria Quartz countertops, ultra tall top cabinets in white, all new bottom cabinetry is a stylish navy with soft close & hidden trash receptacle, subway tiled backsplash is subtle & beautiful, undermount farm style sink, stainless appliance are all about a year old & include a super-quiet dishwasher, under counter microwave & awesome 5 burner gas range and oven with double option. Refrigerator is available as well. Split bedroom plan the master is HUGE with lots of natural light & pretty master bath with garden tub/separate shower & extra large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are all large with great closet space. Tons of addtl storage & closet space throughout as well. Great yard with no back neighbors and close to neighborhood park! Call today for a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive have any available units?
2214 Stoney Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive have?
Some of 2214 Stoney Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Stoney Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Stoney Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Stoney Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Stoney Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deer Park.
Does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2214 Stoney Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 Stoney Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2214 Stoney Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2214 Stoney Brook Drive has accessible units.
Does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 Stoney Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 Stoney Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 Stoney Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

