2214 Stoney Brook Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Looking for a QUALITY home in quiet area that has been COMPLETELY REMODELED with style and grace? This is it! All new wood look luxury vinyl plank flooring, paint in the ever popular Revere Pewter, & to die for kitchen...Cambria Quartz countertops, ultra tall top cabinets in white, all new bottom cabinetry is a stylish navy with soft close & hidden trash receptacle, subway tiled backsplash is subtle & beautiful, undermount farm style sink, stainless appliance are all about a year old & include a super-quiet dishwasher, under counter microwave & awesome 5 burner gas range and oven with double option. Refrigerator is available as well. Split bedroom plan the master is HUGE with lots of natural light & pretty master bath with garden tub/separate shower & extra large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are all large with great closet space. Tons of addtl storage & closet space throughout as well. Great yard with no back neighbors and close to neighborhood park! Call today for a tour!