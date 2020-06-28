All apartments in Deer Park
2213 East Clare South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2213 East Clare South

2213 E Clare St · No Longer Available
Location

2213 E Clare St, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2/2 in the well kept Westside Manor up FOR LEASE!! New carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint everywhere, large living room, good size open kitchen with dining area, updated guest bathroom with beautiful grants and updated shower, walk-in closet in master, fruit tree in large back yard with large covered patio area, clean and fresh and ready for immediate move in! Call listing agent today for a showing! * Room sizes are approximate, pets welcome on a case x case basis, credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 East Clare South have any available units?
2213 East Clare South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 2213 East Clare South have?
Some of 2213 East Clare South's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 East Clare South currently offering any rent specials?
2213 East Clare South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 East Clare South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 East Clare South is pet friendly.
Does 2213 East Clare South offer parking?
No, 2213 East Clare South does not offer parking.
Does 2213 East Clare South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 East Clare South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 East Clare South have a pool?
No, 2213 East Clare South does not have a pool.
Does 2213 East Clare South have accessible units?
No, 2213 East Clare South does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 East Clare South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 East Clare South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 East Clare South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 East Clare South does not have units with air conditioning.

