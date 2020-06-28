2213 East Clare South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2/2 in the well kept Westside Manor up FOR LEASE!! New carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint everywhere, large living room, good size open kitchen with dining area, updated guest bathroom with beautiful grants and updated shower, walk-in closet in master, fruit tree in large back yard with large covered patio area, clean and fresh and ready for immediate move in! Call listing agent today for a showing! * Room sizes are approximate, pets welcome on a case x case basis, credit and background check required.