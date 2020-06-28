All apartments in Deer Park
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:01 AM

1006 Bayou Vista Drive

1006 Bayou Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Bayou Vista Drive, Deer Park, TX 77536

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Very nicely updated 3 bedroom - 2 bath, master downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs, huge living room, high ceilings, modern tile, big back yard, big kitchen with eating area and bay window, stainless, 2 car garage, lovely neighborhood. Come check out this wonderful warm home with modern updates before it's gone! Priced right and ready for immediate move-in. Pets welcome on a case x case basis. *NO upfront pet deposit, apply for NO upfront security deposit, $10/month air filter convenience program and optional $25/month pest control done quarterly! WOOHOO! :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive have any available units?
1006 Bayou Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Deer Park, TX.
What amenities does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive have?
Some of 1006 Bayou Vista Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Bayou Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Bayou Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Bayou Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Bayou Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Bayou Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Bayou Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1006 Bayou Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Bayou Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Bayou Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Bayou Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Bayou Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

