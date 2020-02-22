All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
5 Santa Fe Circle

5 Santa Fe Circle, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76016
Dalworthington Gardens

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
wine room
Beautiful single-story custom executive home located in rustic Dalworthington Gardens. Country living in the City.
Features four large bedrooms, each with full baths and walk-in closets. Master suite includes separate his & her customized closet spaces, exercise-nursery room and large vanity-bath area. Formal dining area has an adjoining Temperature controlled 1300 bottle wine room. Gourmet kitchen, dual islands, high end appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Separate breakfast eating area with fireplace and an entertainment room with built-in TV. Elaborate executive office-study with mahogany cabinets & bookcases. Outdoor Kitchen area with built in grilling, fireplace, & tv surrounded by a large fenced in yard.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 5 Santa Fe Circle have any available units?
5 Santa Fe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 5 Santa Fe Circle have?
Some of 5 Santa Fe Circle's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Santa Fe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5 Santa Fe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Santa Fe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5 Santa Fe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalworthington Gardens.
Does 5 Santa Fe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5 Santa Fe Circle offers parking.
Does 5 Santa Fe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Santa Fe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Santa Fe Circle have a pool?
No, 5 Santa Fe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5 Santa Fe Circle have accessible units?
No, 5 Santa Fe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Santa Fe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Santa Fe Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Santa Fe Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Santa Fe Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

