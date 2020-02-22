5 Santa Fe Circle

Amenities

Beautiful single-story custom executive home located in rustic Dalworthington Gardens. Country living in the City.

Features four large bedrooms, each with full baths and walk-in closets. Master suite includes separate his & her customized closet spaces, exercise-nursery room and large vanity-bath area. Formal dining area has an adjoining Temperature controlled 1300 bottle wine room. Gourmet kitchen, dual islands, high end appliances, and a walk-in pantry. Separate breakfast eating area with fireplace and an entertainment room with built-in TV. Elaborate executive office-study with mahogany cabinets & bookcases. Outdoor Kitchen area with built in grilling, fireplace, & tv surrounded by a large fenced in yard.