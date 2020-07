Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 4 bed, 4 bath home in Dalworthington Gardens- Martin High School - Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with huge backyard, pool and 3 car garage is waiting for you in highly desired Enchanted Gardens in Dalworthington Gardens. Downstairs include a large office with french doors. Separate living are for master bedroom. Home could easily be a 5 bedroom. Backyard has great covered porch with swing to relax on. Diving pool ready for those hot Texas Summers.



(RLNE4656107)