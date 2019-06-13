All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
2244 Madrid Court
2244 Madrid Court

2244 Madrid Court · No Longer Available
Location

2244 Madrid Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
This move in ready house is 1842 square feet with all three bedrooms room upstairs. . House exterior has been painted, new flooring laid and new fencing installed. Entire home offers hard surface flooring, all bedroom rooms are spacious with large closets.Fireplace is two way, in between living area and dinning area. Large laundry room offers extra storage. Backyard large enough for cookouts , carport for two vehicles . In walk distance is the Veterans Park, has large play park, walking path in forest or walking trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2244 Madrid Court have any available units?
2244 Madrid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 2244 Madrid Court have?
Some of 2244 Madrid Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2244 Madrid Court currently offering any rent specials?
2244 Madrid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2244 Madrid Court pet-friendly?
No, 2244 Madrid Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalworthington Gardens.
Does 2244 Madrid Court offer parking?
Yes, 2244 Madrid Court offers parking.
Does 2244 Madrid Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2244 Madrid Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2244 Madrid Court have a pool?
No, 2244 Madrid Court does not have a pool.
Does 2244 Madrid Court have accessible units?
No, 2244 Madrid Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2244 Madrid Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2244 Madrid Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2244 Madrid Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2244 Madrid Court does not have units with air conditioning.

