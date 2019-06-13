2244 Madrid Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher carport fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This move in ready house is 1842 square feet with all three bedrooms room upstairs. . House exterior has been painted, new flooring laid and new fencing installed. Entire home offers hard surface flooring, all bedroom rooms are spacious with large closets.Fireplace is two way, in between living area and dinning area. Large laundry room offers extra storage. Backyard large enough for cookouts , carport for two vehicles . In walk distance is the Veterans Park, has large play park, walking path in forest or walking trail.