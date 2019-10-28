2236 Madrid Court

Amenities

Don't miss the opportunity to lease this 1,475sf townhome. With the guest bath located downstairs and the living area featuring a wood-burning fireplace with an adjoining dining area, this townhome has the perfect layout. Bedrooms located upstairs and each has its own bath. Laundry room located off the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with an electric range and dishwasher. You will definitely want to schedule a showing to see this beauty! Small backyard but just wait until you see it, you won't be disappointed!