Dalworthington Gardens, TX
2236 Madrid Court
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:39 PM

2236 Madrid Court

2236 Madrid Court · No Longer Available
Location

2236 Madrid Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Don't miss the opportunity to lease this 1,475sf townhome. With the guest bath located downstairs and the living area featuring a wood-burning fireplace with an adjoining dining area, this townhome has the perfect layout. Bedrooms located upstairs and each has its own bath. Laundry room located off the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with an electric range and dishwasher. You will definitely want to schedule a showing to see this beauty! Small backyard but just wait until you see it, you won't be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2236 Madrid Court have any available units?
2236 Madrid Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 2236 Madrid Court have?
Some of 2236 Madrid Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2236 Madrid Court currently offering any rent specials?
2236 Madrid Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2236 Madrid Court pet-friendly?
No, 2236 Madrid Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalworthington Gardens.
Does 2236 Madrid Court offer parking?
Yes, 2236 Madrid Court offers parking.
Does 2236 Madrid Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2236 Madrid Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2236 Madrid Court have a pool?
No, 2236 Madrid Court does not have a pool.
Does 2236 Madrid Court have accessible units?
No, 2236 Madrid Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2236 Madrid Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2236 Madrid Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2236 Madrid Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2236 Madrid Court does not have units with air conditioning.

