2235 Seville Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

GORGEOUS! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome. WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Large living area, high ceilings, walk-in closets, bright kitchen, intercom & beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy living in a townhome community with great size bedrooms, recently updated flooring, additional storage and NO HOA FEES. All bedrooms are upstairs. Quick access to Veterans Park across the street on Arkansas Ln that has many walking trails and to TX Hwy 303.

APP FEE $55 PER ADULT 18+

NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8

NO EVICTIONS NO CRIMINAL HISTORY