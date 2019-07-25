All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
2235 Seville Court

2235 Seville Court · No Longer Available
Location

2235 Seville Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
GORGEOUS! 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story townhome. WILL NOT LAST LONG!!! Large living area, high ceilings, walk-in closets, bright kitchen, intercom & beautiful brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy living in a townhome community with great size bedrooms, recently updated flooring, additional storage and NO HOA FEES. All bedrooms are upstairs. Quick access to Veterans Park across the street on Arkansas Ln that has many walking trails and to TX Hwy 303.
APP FEE $55 PER ADULT 18+
NOT ACCEPTING SECTION 8
NO EVICTIONS NO CRIMINAL HISTORY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Seville Court have any available units?
2235 Seville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 2235 Seville Court have?
Some of 2235 Seville Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 Seville Court currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Seville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Seville Court pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Seville Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalworthington Gardens.
Does 2235 Seville Court offer parking?
Yes, 2235 Seville Court offers parking.
Does 2235 Seville Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Seville Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Seville Court have a pool?
No, 2235 Seville Court does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Seville Court have accessible units?
No, 2235 Seville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Seville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 Seville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Seville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 Seville Court does not have units with air conditioning.

