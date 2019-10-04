All apartments in Dalworthington Gardens
Find more places like 2232 Seville Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dalworthington Gardens, TX
/
2232 Seville Court
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:27 AM

2232 Seville Court

2232 Seville Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2232 Seville Court, Dalworthington Gardens, TX 76013
Dalworthington Gardens

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely laid out adobe style home within the Ambassador Square Addition! This 1,191sf home has 2 bedrooms located at the rear of the property both with French doors leading into a spacious rear entry area to be utilized for whatever your decorative heart desires. The living area features a wood-burning fireplace and a dining area that you certainly will appreciate. The kitchen has faux granite countertops and equipped with dishwasher, microwave, and range. As a bonus enjoy the ample storage space within the two-car garage! Small pets are welcome! Available for showings on Septemeber 15th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Seville Court have any available units?
2232 Seville Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dalworthington Gardens, TX.
What amenities does 2232 Seville Court have?
Some of 2232 Seville Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Seville Court currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Seville Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Seville Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Seville Court is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Seville Court offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Seville Court offers parking.
Does 2232 Seville Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Seville Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Seville Court have a pool?
No, 2232 Seville Court does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Seville Court have accessible units?
No, 2232 Seville Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Seville Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2232 Seville Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Seville Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 Seville Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXCedar Hill, TX
Burleson, TXMidlothian, TXKeller, TXSaginaw, TXSouthlake, TXDuncanville, TXWestworth Village, TXCoppell, TXDeSoto, TXBenbrook, TXWaxahachie, TXWhite Settlement, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District