2232 Seville Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Nicely laid out adobe style home within the Ambassador Square Addition! This 1,191sf home has 2 bedrooms located at the rear of the property both with French doors leading into a spacious rear entry area to be utilized for whatever your decorative heart desires. The living area features a wood-burning fireplace and a dining area that you certainly will appreciate. The kitchen has faux granite countertops and equipped with dishwasher, microwave, and range. As a bonus enjoy the ample storage space within the two-car garage! Small pets are welcome! Available for showings on Septemeber 15th!