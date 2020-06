Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This unit is getting a lift with new paint, new appliances, new toilet, roofing, gutters, new fire escape, and all new windows. Yard maintenance is included with rent. Separate electric meter. All electric appliances. Desirable neighborhood with quiet tenants next door. This place is a gem.