All apartments in Cuero
Find more places like 213 East Newman Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cuero, TX
/
213 East Newman Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

213 East Newman Street

213 East Newman Street · (713) 598-6562
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

213 East Newman Street, Cuero, TX 77954

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Cuero! Close to HEB, the golf course, and downtown! Amenities: washer, dryer, beautiful large backyard, storage shed, party / family barn in back, secure drive-in parking, & locking gate. Pet friendly!

Available: August 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required.

TO APPLY: Click the "Apply Now" button at the top right of this page.
https://www.avail.co/l/60012133

Application required to rent!
Free to apply! No fee!

Questions? Call me!
-Abel (713.598.6562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 East Newman Street have any available units?
213 East Newman Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 East Newman Street have?
Some of 213 East Newman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 East Newman Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 East Newman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 East Newman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 East Newman Street is pet friendly.
Does 213 East Newman Street offer parking?
Yes, 213 East Newman Street offers parking.
Does 213 East Newman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 East Newman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 East Newman Street have a pool?
No, 213 East Newman Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 East Newman Street have accessible units?
No, 213 East Newman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 East Newman Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 East Newman Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 East Newman Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 East Newman Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 213 East Newman Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Victoria, TXSeguin, TX
Kenedy, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Lutheran University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity