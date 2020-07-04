213 East Newman Street

Amenities
Very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Cuero! Close to HEB, the golf course, and downtown! Amenities: washer, dryer, beautiful large backyard, storage shed, party / family barn in back, secure drive-in parking, & locking gate. Pet friendly!
Available: August 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required.
TO APPLY: Click the "Apply Now" button at the top right of this page.
https://www.avail.co/l/60012133
Application required to rent!
Free to apply! No fee!
Questions? Call me!
-Abel (713.598.6562)