213 East Newman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Cuero! Close to HEB, the golf course, and downtown! Amenities: washer, dryer, beautiful large backyard, storage shed, party / family barn in back, secure drive-in parking, & locking gate. Pet friendly!



Available: August 1st 2020. $900/month rent. $900 security deposit required.



TO APPLY: Click the "Apply Now" button at the top right of this page.

https://www.avail.co/l/60012133



Application required to rent!

Free to apply! No fee!



Questions? Call me!

-Abel (713.598.6562)