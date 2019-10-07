125 Currie Court

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous home has everything you need and want, from the arched door ways and vaulted ceilings to the functional floor plan and abundant natural lighting! Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and a spacious fenced back yard! The kitchen includes all the major black appliances, plentiful and rich oak cabinetry. With this kitchen, you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.