8216 Bonanza Street
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:10 PM

8216 Bonanza Street

8216 Bonanza St · No Longer Available
8216 Bonanza St, Cross Roads, TX 76227

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
parking
garage
This home is incredibly well maintained and loaded with upgrades! Some of the upgrades include a beautiful apron front farm sink in the spacious kitchen island, granite in every bathroom, beautiful wood like tile downstairs throughout the main living and dining areas, spacious covered patio with TV. Located just minutes from dining and shopping, you're close to the things you need. The bonus room and large covered patio make this house perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The open floor plan, high ceilings, and the 2.5 car garage give you the space you need where you want it, so come see this house today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 8216 Bonanza Street have any available units?
8216 Bonanza Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 8216 Bonanza Street have?
Some of 8216 Bonanza Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 Bonanza Street currently offering any rent specials?
8216 Bonanza Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 Bonanza Street pet-friendly?
No, 8216 Bonanza Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 8216 Bonanza Street offer parking?
Yes, 8216 Bonanza Street offers parking.
Does 8216 Bonanza Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 Bonanza Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 Bonanza Street have a pool?
No, 8216 Bonanza Street does not have a pool.
Does 8216 Bonanza Street have accessible units?
No, 8216 Bonanza Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 Bonanza Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 Bonanza Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 8216 Bonanza Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8216 Bonanza Street does not have units with air conditioning.

