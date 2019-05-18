8216 Bonanza Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is incredibly well maintained and loaded with upgrades! Some of the upgrades include a beautiful apron front farm sink in the spacious kitchen island, granite in every bathroom, beautiful wood like tile downstairs throughout the main living and dining areas, spacious covered patio with TV. Located just minutes from dining and shopping, you're close to the things you need. The bonus room and large covered patio make this house perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The open floor plan, high ceilings, and the 2.5 car garage give you the space you need where you want it, so come see this house today!