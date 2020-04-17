1937 Tomahawk Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

2020 new home construction and will be ready to move-in on end of April, 2020. This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 study room, 2.5 car garage home features a large family room with lots of light. Existing opportunity to be the first to live in a newly constructed brand new home! Must see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open floor plan which is ideal for living. Spacious Master Bedroom and a covered patio and a study room are great floor plan additions. A few of the many upgrades include vinyl floors, granite counters in the kitchen, big walk in kitchen pantry, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and sprinkler system with a rain and freeze sensor.