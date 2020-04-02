All apartments in Cross Roads
Cross Roads, TX
1921 Tomahawk Trail
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:23 PM

1921 Tomahawk Trail

1921 Tomahawk Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1921 Tomahawk Trl, Cross Roads, TX 76227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely Barely lived in 3 bedroom, study or sitting area, 2.5 car garage home features a large family room with lots of light. Spacious Master Bedroom and a covered patio. A few of the many upgrades include vinyl plank floors, granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and sprinkler systems with a rain and freeze sensor. the neighborhood schools are some of the best rated in Denton ISD, with new middle and high schools slated to open soon. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Tomahawk Trail have any available units?
1921 Tomahawk Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cross Roads, TX.
What amenities does 1921 Tomahawk Trail have?
Some of 1921 Tomahawk Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Tomahawk Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Tomahawk Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Tomahawk Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Tomahawk Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cross Roads.
Does 1921 Tomahawk Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Tomahawk Trail offers parking.
Does 1921 Tomahawk Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Tomahawk Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Tomahawk Trail have a pool?
No, 1921 Tomahawk Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Tomahawk Trail have accessible units?
No, 1921 Tomahawk Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Tomahawk Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Tomahawk Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 Tomahawk Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 Tomahawk Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

