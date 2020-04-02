1921 Tomahawk Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely Barely lived in 3 bedroom, study or sitting area, 2.5 car garage home features a large family room with lots of light. Spacious Master Bedroom and a covered patio. A few of the many upgrades include vinyl plank floors, granite counters in the kitchen, upgraded cabinets, stainless appliances and sprinkler systems with a rain and freeze sensor. the neighborhood schools are some of the best rated in Denton ISD, with new middle and high schools slated to open soon. Known for their energy-efficient features, our homes help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands of dollars on utility bills.