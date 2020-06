Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

Live in a home that has Southern Charm, and History. This home has all new electrical ran through it. New Central Heat and Air, Pex plumbing, Propane water heater, Living room is perfect for a big sectional and big screen TV. The Master bedroom has dual closets. Roomy Kitchen and has refrigerator and stove. Fenced backyard for your furbaby. Garage in back doesn't come with the house, but owner is giving use of the carport on adjoining property