apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
206 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
54 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
35 Units Available
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,091
1093 sqft
Newly renovated community with fireplaces, hardwood plank flooring and granite countertops. Appliance packages updated. On-site play area, gated community and resort-like pool. Minutes from tollway and Andrew Brown Park.
Results within 1 mile of Coppell
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
49 Units Available
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1617 sqft
Spacious apartments with extra storage and walk-in closets. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool and media room. E-payments for resident convenience. Near Grapevine Mills for shopping and dining. Close to Highway 121.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,987
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
19 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
29 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,878
1455 sqft
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
19 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,099
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1308 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Vista Ridge
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
41 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Camden Cimarron
101 Cimarron Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
959 sqft
Located along Cimarron Trail and close to Cimarron Park. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped, modern kitchen. Picturesque community includes a pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
142 Units Available
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,295
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1655 sqft
An industrial development suited for people who want to live in a modern setting, these beautiful units offer amenities like ample in-unit storage, open floor plans, high ceilings, and more.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
41 Units Available
Vista Ridge
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Valley Ranch
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Coppell
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
33 Units Available
925 Main Street
925 S Main St, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,500
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1378 sqft
Gym, pool, spa and parking garage at gated apartment community. Interiors feature in-unit laundry, built-in desks and ceramic tile backsplash. In downtown Grapevine, within walking distance of many restaurants.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
56 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1165 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
30 Units Available
Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road, Farmers Branch, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,157
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1220 sqft
Alta at Mercer Crossing blends comfort, beauty and tradition in a peaceful sanctuary for residents. Tucked away from the citys hustle and bustle, the community offers quick access to Northwest Dallas businesses, shops and attractions.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
59 Units Available
Valley Ranch
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units provide residents with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and a fireplace. Located only moments from I-635 and Sam Houston Trail Park. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
25 Units Available
Hidden Ridge Apartments
1290 Hidden Ridge Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary floorplans, luxurious features, and amenities along with a great location are what awaits you at Hidden Ridge Apartments in Irving, Texas.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,263
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,263
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
22 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1200 College Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-35E. Floor plans feature private patios or balconies. Community offers a resort-style pool, outdoor spa, social lounge and 24-hour athletic center. Covered parking and private detached garages available by reservation.
