5812 Quality Hill Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Property is also for sale. Beautiful 4-3.5-2 w POOL in Colleyville! Lovely entrance, gorgeous flooring, fabulous quartz & granite counters, copper sinks, commercial grade appliances, 2 master suites, his & hers closets throughout & so much more! 2 spacious living areas, custom kitchen w a Farmhouse sink, wine cooler, buffet center & beautiful glass mosaic tile. First master suite boasts stunning copper sinks, upgraded fixtures, soaking tub & WI shower. Second master has a seamless glass WI shower w cobblestone flooring. Stylish wrought iron staircase leads you to 2 additional bedrooms w a Jack & Jill bath. .48 acres, huge backyard, sparkling diving pool, 23x20 rear Cabin & more! *No cats