5232 Colleyville Boulevard

This two bedroom loft features a breakfast bar in the kitchen, split bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony, a one car private garage and one parking space. Very bright Luxury residence located at the entrance of the Village at Colleyville. The finish out and amenities include: Elevator, High ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hand scrapped hardwood floors, refrigerator with built-in freezer, washer and dryer. 6 to 9 months leases offered with rent premium. $500 pet deposit, $250 non refundable pet fee. Small breed and size, to be considered by landlord on a case by case basis.