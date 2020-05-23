All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:07 AM

5232 Colleyville Boulevard

5232 Colleyville Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5232 Colleyville Boulevard, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
This two bedroom loft features a breakfast bar in the kitchen, split bedrooms, two bathrooms, a balcony, a one car private garage and one parking space. Very bright Luxury residence located at the entrance of the Village at Colleyville. The finish out and amenities include: Elevator, High ceilings, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hand scrapped hardwood floors, refrigerator with built-in freezer, washer and dryer. 6 to 9 months leases offered with rent premium. $500 pet deposit, $250 non refundable pet fee. Small breed and size, to be considered by landlord on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard have any available units?
5232 Colleyville Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard have?
Some of 5232 Colleyville Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Colleyville Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Colleyville Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Colleyville Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5232 Colleyville Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Colleyville Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5232 Colleyville Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard have a pool?
No, 5232 Colleyville Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5232 Colleyville Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Colleyville Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 5232 Colleyville Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5232 Colleyville Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

