5108 Rose Street

Amenities
Beautiful home with a great location in Colleyville. Home features open and spacious family room with Austin stone fireplace and large dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen opens to living and breakfast room with granite counters, gas range, double oven, farmhouse sink, and breakfast bar. Master bed and guest suite down, with gameroom and 2 large bedrooms up with built-ins, private bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Beautiful hand scraped wood flooring down. Pets case by case.