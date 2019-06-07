5108 Rose Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Beautiful home with a great location in Colleyville. Home features open and spacious family room with Austin stone fireplace and large dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen opens to living and breakfast room with granite counters, gas range, double oven, farmhouse sink, and breakfast bar. Master bed and guest suite down, with gameroom and 2 large bedrooms up with built-ins, private bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Beautiful hand scraped wood flooring down. Pets case by case.