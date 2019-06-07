All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 5108 Rose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
5108 Rose Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 2:19 AM

5108 Rose Street

5108 Rose Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5108 Rose Street, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Beautiful home with a great location in Colleyville. Home features open and spacious family room with Austin stone fireplace and large dining area perfect for entertaining. Kitchen opens to living and breakfast room with granite counters, gas range, double oven, farmhouse sink, and breakfast bar. Master bed and guest suite down, with gameroom and 2 large bedrooms up with built-ins, private bathrooms and large walk-in closets. Beautiful hand scraped wood flooring down. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Rose Street have any available units?
5108 Rose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5108 Rose Street have?
Some of 5108 Rose Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Rose Street currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Rose Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Rose Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5108 Rose Street is pet friendly.
Does 5108 Rose Street offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Rose Street offers parking.
Does 5108 Rose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Rose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Rose Street have a pool?
No, 5108 Rose Street does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Rose Street have accessible units?
No, 5108 Rose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Rose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Rose Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5108 Rose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5108 Rose Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District