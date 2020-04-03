All apartments in Colleyville
Find more places like 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colleyville, TX
/
5053 Heritage Oaks Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 5:16 PM

5053 Heritage Oaks Drive

5053 Heritage Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5053 Heritage Oaks Drive, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Stunning executive style home in desirable GCISD in gated community. You'll love the guest bedroom downstairs with full bath along with a gorgeous formal dining, large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters open to family room with fireplace.The private over sized master is upstairs and features a large shower, amazing closet with built ins and a private screened in balcony. Also upstairs is a spacious game room. Another bedroom upstairs that shares yet another balcony with additional guest bedroom and a Jack and Jill bath. Walking distance to several schools. Just minutes from DFW Airport and Hwy 121.HOA provides landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive have any available units?
5053 Heritage Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5053 Heritage Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5053 Heritage Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXHaltom City, TX
Flower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCoppell, TXSaginaw, TXFarmers Branch, TXHickory Creek, TXThe Colony, TXCorinth, TXWestworth Village, TXCedar Hill, TXDuncanville, TXLittle Elm, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District