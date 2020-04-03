5053 Heritage Oaks Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking

Stunning executive style home in desirable GCISD in gated community. You'll love the guest bedroom downstairs with full bath along with a gorgeous formal dining, large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters open to family room with fireplace.The private over sized master is upstairs and features a large shower, amazing closet with built ins and a private screened in balcony. Also upstairs is a spacious game room. Another bedroom upstairs that shares yet another balcony with additional guest bedroom and a Jack and Jill bath. Walking distance to several schools. Just minutes from DFW Airport and Hwy 121.HOA provides landscaping.