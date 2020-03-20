1905 Maplewood Trl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking pool garage

Colleyville Town home in Grapevine Colleyville ISD in Shadowood Trail Community. Large living room has fireplace. Great Island Kitchen and Dining area. Utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Pretty half bath downstairs and Master is down with full bath and walk in closets. 2 bedrooms upstairs have Jack and Jill full bath. Perfect size backyard with patio. 2 car garage. Updated fixtures and flooring. Granite Counters. Community pool and HOA takes care of front yard. TAR Application, Pets on owners approval and $300 pet deposit per pet. Picture of pet. Copy of D.L's . Last 3 pay stubs. $40 application per adult can be paid online