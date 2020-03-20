All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:34 AM

1905 Maplewood Trl

1905 Maplewood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1905 Maplewood Trail, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Colleyville Town home in Grapevine Colleyville ISD in Shadowood Trail Community. Large living room has fireplace. Great Island Kitchen and Dining area. Utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Pretty half bath downstairs and Master is down with full bath and walk in closets. 2 bedrooms upstairs have Jack and Jill full bath. Perfect size backyard with patio. 2 car garage. Updated fixtures and flooring. Granite Counters. Community pool and HOA takes care of front yard. TAR Application, Pets on owners approval and $300 pet deposit per pet. Picture of pet. Copy of D.L's . Last 3 pay stubs. $40 application per adult can be paid online

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Maplewood Trl have any available units?
1905 Maplewood Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1905 Maplewood Trl have?
Some of 1905 Maplewood Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Maplewood Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Maplewood Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Maplewood Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 Maplewood Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1905 Maplewood Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Maplewood Trl offers parking.
Does 1905 Maplewood Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Maplewood Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Maplewood Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1905 Maplewood Trl has a pool.
Does 1905 Maplewood Trl have accessible units?
No, 1905 Maplewood Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Maplewood Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Maplewood Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1905 Maplewood Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1905 Maplewood Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

