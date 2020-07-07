21015 Eagle Bend

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

LOCATION!! Private, Gated Subdivision in Fairways at Kelliwood. Willow Fork Country Club Golf Course Subdivision! One Story totally remodeled Ranch Home! Zone to Outstanding Schools for all ages! Grant Entry W/Amazing High Ceilings! Magnificent Open Floor Plan! Beautiful Tile Floors throughout! Tall French Glass Doors open to your Study! Formal Living & Dining W/Dramatic Ceilings & Butler Bar W/Stunning Quartz Counters! Huge Family Room W/Vaulted High Ceilings, Huge Fireplace, Large Tile Floors leads you into your Amazing Gourmet Kitchen W/ Beautiful Quartz Counters, Stunning Tall Custom Cabinets, Under-Mount Lighting, Glass Tile Back-Splash, Farmer Under-Mount Sink,5 Burner Stainless Steel Gas Range, Stainless Steel Appliances & Side By Side Refrigerator & More! Master W/High Coffered Ceilings, Luxurious Master Bathrm W/His & Her private Vanity W/gorgeous Quartz Counters, Deep Corner Garden Tub & Huge Shower! Guest Bedrms each with private Vanities W/Quartz Counters! 1/2 Guest Bathrm