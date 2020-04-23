All apartments in Channelview
711 Dell Dale Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

711 Dell Dale Street

711 Dell Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

711 Dell Dale Street, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!**

Price: $1200
Security Deposit: $1000
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1337
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances:

Extras: WOW! lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in channelview ready to lease today! This home offers a warm interior, great sized living room and dinning area, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious bedroom with more than enough storage space, garage with two different access points, and lots of natural lighting! Don't wait this home will not last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Dell Dale Street have any available units?
711 Dell Dale Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
Is 711 Dell Dale Street currently offering any rent specials?
711 Dell Dale Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Dell Dale Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Dell Dale Street is pet friendly.
Does 711 Dell Dale Street offer parking?
Yes, 711 Dell Dale Street offers parking.
Does 711 Dell Dale Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Dell Dale Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Dell Dale Street have a pool?
No, 711 Dell Dale Street does not have a pool.
Does 711 Dell Dale Street have accessible units?
No, 711 Dell Dale Street does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Dell Dale Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 Dell Dale Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Dell Dale Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 Dell Dale Street does not have units with air conditioning.

