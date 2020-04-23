711 Dell Dale Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.



**NOW OFFERING $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT!**



Price: $1200

Security Deposit: $1000

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1337

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances:



Extras: WOW! lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in channelview ready to lease today! This home offers a warm interior, great sized living room and dinning area, kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, spacious bedroom with more than enough storage space, garage with two different access points, and lots of natural lighting! Don't wait this home will not last long!



Real Property Management Preferred

P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.