510 Dell Dale St. #23

Amenities
Newly Remodeled Family Size Mobile Home for Rent - Property Id: 83960
New paint, A/C Unit & fixtures. Enormous, beautiful master bedroom & master Bath. This spacious single family home is ready for move in.
Back ground check and proof of income required. Rent & Deposit must be pain in full prior to move in. NO PETS!
Only serious tenant should apply. If you meet the criteria and wish to do a walk through please contact Jorge at (713) 202-0854.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83960
Property Id 83960
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4855660)