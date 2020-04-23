All apartments in Channelview
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:09 AM

510 Dell Dale St. #23

510 Dell Dale Street · No Longer Available
Location

510 Dell Dale Street, Channelview, TX 77530
Old River Terrace

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Remodeled Family Size Mobile Home for Rent - Property Id: 83960

New paint, A/C Unit & fixtures. Enormous, beautiful master bedroom & master Bath. This spacious single family home is ready for move in.

Back ground check and proof of income required. Rent & Deposit must be pain in full prior to move in. NO PETS!
Only serious tenant should apply. If you meet the criteria and wish to do a walk through please contact Jorge at (713) 202-0854.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83960
Property Id 83960

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4855660)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 have any available units?
510 Dell Dale St. #23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 have?
Some of 510 Dell Dale St. #23's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Dell Dale St. #23 currently offering any rent specials?
510 Dell Dale St. #23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Dell Dale St. #23 pet-friendly?
No, 510 Dell Dale St. #23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 offer parking?
No, 510 Dell Dale St. #23 does not offer parking.
Does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Dell Dale St. #23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 have a pool?
No, 510 Dell Dale St. #23 does not have a pool.
Does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 have accessible units?
No, 510 Dell Dale St. #23 does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 Dell Dale St. #23 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Dell Dale St. #23 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 510 Dell Dale St. #23 has units with air conditioning.

