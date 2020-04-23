All apartments in Channelview
Find more places like 17197 Hood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Channelview, TX
/
17197 Hood Street
Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:45 AM

17197 Hood Street

17197 Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Channelview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17197 Wood Drive, Channelview, TX 77530

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
This Fully Furnished one bedroom condo is located in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas and is minutes away from Katy Trail, dining and shopping.

Private courtyard entry opens to living area with flat screen TV and hardwood floors. The dining area and fully equipped kitchen is open to the den area. Kitchen is fully equipped and includes granite counter tops, tile floor and marble backsplash. Second floor bedroom with hardwood floors, walk in closet, laundry room and bathroom. One reserved open parking space and community pool. Price includes water, internet and $100 of electricity. Located off Turtle Creek with easy access to Uptown, Dallas North Tollway and I75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17197 Hood Street have any available units?
17197 Hood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Channelview, TX.
What amenities does 17197 Hood Street have?
Some of 17197 Hood Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17197 Hood Street currently offering any rent specials?
17197 Hood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17197 Hood Street pet-friendly?
No, 17197 Hood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channelview.
Does 17197 Hood Street offer parking?
Yes, 17197 Hood Street offers parking.
Does 17197 Hood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17197 Hood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17197 Hood Street have a pool?
Yes, 17197 Hood Street has a pool.
Does 17197 Hood Street have accessible units?
No, 17197 Hood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17197 Hood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17197 Hood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17197 Hood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17197 Hood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530

Similar Pages

Channelview 1 BedroomsChannelview 2 Bedrooms
Channelview Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXCinco Ranch, TX
Bellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TXMont Belvieu, TXCrosby, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine