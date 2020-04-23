17197 Hood Street

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool internet access

This Fully Furnished one bedroom condo is located in the Turtle Creek area of Dallas and is minutes away from Katy Trail, dining and shopping.



Private courtyard entry opens to living area with flat screen TV and hardwood floors. The dining area and fully equipped kitchen is open to the den area. Kitchen is fully equipped and includes granite counter tops, tile floor and marble backsplash. Second floor bedroom with hardwood floors, walk in closet, laundry room and bathroom. One reserved open parking space and community pool. Price includes water, internet and $100 of electricity. Located off Turtle Creek with easy access to Uptown, Dallas North Tollway and I75.