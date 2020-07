Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Built in 2004, this beautiful two story well maintained home offers three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, spacious closets, large living area, beautiful foyer with high ceiling, carpet upstairs less than a yr old, wood laminate floors downstairs, air conditioner 2 years old, security system, wifi thermostat. Home outside is nicely landscaped and has a large backyard. Easy access to 99, I-10, 90, and convenient shopping and dining. No flooding with Harvey. Home is ready for move in. A must see.