15038 Easingwold Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This 4 bedroom home has a generous living space of over 2200sqft with an additional gameroom upstairs. This home was well maintained, it has security cameras installed ready for service and a sprinkler system. The garage has shelving installed for storage and the attic in the garage has a built in deck for even more storage. Large living room with a fireplace perfect for the coming winters months.